Tips to cope mask anxiety for Mountaineers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Wearing a mask has become next to normal for us in the Mountain State.
However, Mountaineers suffering from anxiety or claustrophobia may have another view on wearing these face coverings.
“We can’t judge why people don’t have masks on.”Brenda Conch, Director of Education and Patient Care at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport
Individuals who have anxiety and claustrophobia may have trouble wearing face coverings in public during the COVID-19 pandemic for reasons unbeknownst to onlookers.
“There are reasons that people have some anxiety or maybe they’ve had a traumatic event in their life where they’ve had a hand placed over their mouth and maybe attacked in some manner. That does cause some extreme social distress for them.”Brenda Conch, Director of Education and Patient Care at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport
Brenda Conch, the Director of Education and Patient Care at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, says that if you are uncomfortable going out with your mask on, there are a few steps to take while still being safe.
“Limit your outings. Make certain that when you’re going out, you go out at a low-volume time. Go early in the morning. Go late in the evening. And, make certain that you are social distancing and only putting your mask up when you absolutely need to do so.”Brenda Conch, Director of Education and Patient Care at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport
Conch also suggests wearing a mask while isolated for short periods of time to help lessen the stress and anxiety. This, she says, will help a person get used to the face covering.
“Sometimes, it’s good to just put it on for a few minutes to acclimate to it, but you know that you can take it off whenever it gets too much for you. You can go ahead and pull that off, as opposed to doing it in the middle of a store when you feel like, ‘I can’t take it off. I can’t take it off,’ which will increase that anxiety.”Brenda Conch, Director of Education and Patient Care at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport