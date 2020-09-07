Tips to cope mask anxiety for Mountaineers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Wearing a mask has become next to normal for us in the Mountain State.

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

However, Mountaineers suffering from anxiety or claustrophobia may have another view on wearing these face coverings.

"We can't judge why people don't have masks on." Brenda Conch, Director of Education and Patient Care at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport

Individuals who have anxiety and claustrophobia may have trouble wearing face coverings in public during the COVID-19 pandemic for reasons unbeknownst to onlookers.

FILE — In this Aug. 24, 2020 file photo, a student, wearing a face mask and shield, returns to the Melpark Primary School in Johannesburg after several months of lockdown. Ordinarily, South Africa sees widespread influenza during the winter months, but this year almost none have been found — something unprecedented. School closures, limited public gatherings and calls to wear masks and wash hands have “knocked down the flu,” said Dr. Cheryl Cohen, head of the institute’s respiratory program. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell, File)

"There are reasons that people have some anxiety or maybe they've had a traumatic event in their life where they've had a hand placed over their mouth and maybe attacked in some manner. That does cause some extreme social distress for them." Brenda Conch

Brenda Conch, the Director of Education and Patient Care at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, says that if you are uncomfortable going out with your mask on, there are a few steps to take while still being safe.

"Limit your outings. Make certain that when you're going out, you go out at a low-volume time. Go early in the morning. Go late in the evening. And, make certain that you are social distancing and only putting your mask up when you absolutely need to do so." Brenda Conch

Testing by the WVU Center for Inhalation Toxicology on the effectiveness of the gaiter face covering shown here found that it provides a respiratory containment of exhaled droplets comparable to a common over-the-ear cloth mask. WVU Photo/Dave Ryan

Conch also suggests wearing a mask while isolated for short periods of time to help lessen the stress and anxiety. This, she says, will help a person get used to the face covering.

"Sometimes, it's good to just put it on for a few minutes to acclimate to it, but you know that you can take it off whenever it gets too much for you. You can go ahead and pull that off, as opposed to doing it in the middle of a store when you feel like, 'I can't take it off. I can't take it off,' which will increase that anxiety." Brenda Conch