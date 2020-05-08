Tuscan Sun Salon reopens with additional safety measures in place

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Tuscan Sun Spa and Salon in Clarksburg has reopened to the public this week for haircuts, following all the safety guidelines issued by Governor Justice and local health officials.

The salon was closed for approximately seven weeks, and during that time officials said that employees have put precautions in place to keep the clients safe.

Some of those precautions included installing custom built barriers between hair and pedicure stations to eliminate contact, everyone entering the salon is required to wear a face mask to receive services and next week the salon stated that they are hopeful to have the spa fully functional for clients.

“People really want to be pampered, they want to come in and feel better, and we had customers yesterday going ‘oh my god I feel so much better, this is the best I have felt in seven weeks or eight weeks you know.’ So, it’s a good feeling to help people feel better, and of course that is what we do,” said Cheri Satterfield, owner of Tuscan Sun Salon and Spa.

Currently, for items that the salon has to offer such as gift cards for Mother’s Day and other accessories, the salon is offering curbside pickup to limit the number of people inside the store.

“People were waiting to get their hair done and so when we got open, we were just really grateful. And we’ve been really busy with our clients and just keeping everything going so we’re excited to be open,” said Satterfield.