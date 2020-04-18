Two Fairmont boys celebrate birthdays with caravan parade during COVID-19

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Families are creating different ways of celebrating their kid’s birthday’s during the COVID-19 pandemic and one family in Fairmont celebrated their son’s birthdays in a special way with help from family members.

Sarah Mundell hosted a car caravan parade for her nephew’s birthdays since the family was unable to have a party due to COVID-19. Her nephews, John Paul turned nine years old and Collin turned seven.

Mundell said her the two nephews are dedicated to thier Boy Scouts troop in Fairmont and have done a lot in the community and giving back through service.

A box was placed at the end of the family’s driveway for those participants to drop presents and cards into for the boys brings smiles to their faces.

