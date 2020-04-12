Two new cases of COVID-19 reported by WV DHHR Easter morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, Easter morning. Both of the new cases were reported in the eastern panhandle. There have been 16,124 residents tested for COVID-19, with 593 positive, 15,531 negative and six deaths, the DHHR report said.

The release stated that these are considered to be the official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the CDC.

Listed below are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (92), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (22), Fayette (2), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (4), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (23), Jefferson (49), Kanawha (83), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (32), Marshall (6), Mason (8), McDowell (5), Mercer (8), Mineral (4), Monongalia (81), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (21), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (11), Raleigh (5), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (3), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (17), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.