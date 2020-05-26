Tygart Lake State Park officials say the park is ready for reopening

TYGART, W.Va. – Summer weather is on its way to the area and is perfect timing for state parks to open, even if only allowing 50% capacity. Tygart Lake State Park kicked off its opening with Memorial Day being busier than ever before.

Tygart Lake is among many others across the mountain state that expanded their opening to 50% capacity on Tuesday, May 26.

All camp grounds, the restaurant and marina are open, operating and ready for people to visit. The beaches are the only thing that is still not open.

“We’re glad to be back. I know a lot of folks have been cooped up for a long time and everyone is happy and excited to get out,” said Naturalist and Event Coordinator Jacob Jackson. “We’re glad to see everybody, and we’re glad everyone’s here, but we’re going to be safe and following guidelines while were doing it.”

Right now, Tygart Lake is having a special offer for West Virginia residents. Everything is 30% off, and for seniors and veterans everything is 40% off.

To make reservations, call the park’s main lodging office at (304)-265-6144.