U.S. Attorney Bill Powell releases COVID-19 public service announcement

WHEELING, W.Va. – U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia Bill Powell issued a public service announcement Friday detailing what his office is doing during the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell
Northern District of WV

“In these unprecedented times, it’s important to know that the Department of Justice remains vigilant
and is looking out for all Americans.
COVID 19 phony scams are out there, from promises of fake cures to fake mobile APPs that lock your
phones and demand ransom.
And people or businesses who illegally hoard scarce medical supplies for their own financial benefit.
Protecting our elderly during this crisis is of vital importance, as many will work harder to deceive them in these uncertain times.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office will prosecute those who prey upon Americans during this pandemic. Please call 866-720-5721 to report COVID-19 fraud, hoarding, and other scams.
We are all in this fight together. And together we will win.”

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell

In late March, Powell’s office released a warning about coronavirus scams.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

