U.S. Cellular encourages frequent cleaning of devices

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Recent studies have found that coronaviruses can possibly last on surfaces, such as metal, glass or plastic, for up to several days. With that in mind, U.S. Cellular is encouraging people to take precautionary measures and regularly clean their devices.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that people clean all “high touch” surfaces, such as phones and tablets, every day. Apple, Samsung and Google have tips online on how to properly clean their devices such as:

Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or a disinfecting wipe, gently wipe the exterior display.

Don’t use bleach.

Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don’t submerge the device in any liquids.

U.S. Cellular said it also encourages people not to share their phones with other people and to keep them out of restrooms.

“While these tips take on a higher importance now, they can be used year-round to help keep your devices clean and germ-free,” said Nathan Waddell, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in the Mid-South.