UHC staff aim to debunk myths about wearing masks

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks have become a popular and in most cases, a mandatory fashion accessory.

Testing by the WVU Center for Inhalation Toxicology on the effectiveness of the gaiter face covering shown here found that it provides a respiratory containment of exhaled droplets comparable to a common over-the-ear cloth mask. WVU Photo/Dave Ryan

However, according to Brenda Conch, the director of education and Patient Care at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, some people are sporting them in public more than they should be.

“I was thinking of the people that are out there and they jog and they walk and they go to the park and walk their dog so they have their masks on in the car, which is totally necessary. You don’t need to wear your mask if you are more than six feet away from another person.” Brenda Conch, Director of Education and Patient Care at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci adjusts his protective face mask as he arrives for a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (Al Drago/Pool via AP)

Because COVID is contracted from person-to-person by moisture within close proximity, if people are in an isolated situation, or even by themselves, masks are unnecessary.

“You are trying to avoid droplets that are coming out of people’s mouths from speaking or coughing or a sneeze so if you’re not around people, COVID isn’t airborne per se, it’s not just floating out there in the atmosphere and it’ll drop on you and you’re going to get COVID. That’s really not how it happens.” Brenda Conch, Director of Education and Patient Care at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport

She also says to avoid touching your mask if possible to avoid cross contamination with everyday things.

Juwan Johnson, vocal performance senior, tests the Teacher’s mask in a lab at WVU Health Sciences on August 5, 2020 (photos Chris Young of WVU).

“You should not wear lipstick, should not wear chapstick, should not wear makeup. Because all of those, things as you sweat, comes off of the mask and clogs the microfibers in it and makes it difficult to breathe.” Brenda Conch, Director of Education and Patient Care at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport

This is one of the reasons why Conch suggests wearing a mask only for two-hours at a time to keep it clean, and you breathing normally.