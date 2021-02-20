UK variant of COVID cases found in WVU students

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The three cases of the U.K. variant of the coronavirus discovered on Friday night have been identified as being in Monongalia County.

In a statement Saturday afternoon, West Virginia University said two of those three cases were WVU students, and the third was a Morgantown resident.

WVU officials said they believe all three cases are related, but they also believe none of the three were on campus during their infectious periods.

The university is collaborating with both the West Virginia Division of Health and Human Resources and Marshall University to identify variant cases in West Virginia.

WVU is hosting two community testing clinics at the Student Recreation Center on Monday and Friday next week.

Both are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and are open to both students and employees and Monongalia County residents.