United Hospital Center hosts blood drive amid coronavirus outbreak

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The need for blood is pressing right now amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, United Hospital Center held a blood drive to help meet the ongoing need.

UHC Blood Bank Lead Technologist Ralph Johns said there have not been any shortages locally to this point. He added that the appointment slots for Wednesday’s drive were nearly all claimed.

Johns encourages people to donate now and in the coming weeks.

“It’s safe, it’s simple, and it saves lives. I mean there’s, in an hour’s time, you can make a difference, um, for up to three different patients, uh, with a gift that can’t be obtained any other way, other than somebody rolling up their sleeves, giving a little time. No other way to get it,” said Johns.

Johns explained that the closing of high schools and colleges has led to the cancellation of many blood drives across the country.

