United Hospital Center sponsors blood drive through Vitalant

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Vitalant, formerly known as Central Blood Bank, has been suffering due to a drop in blood donations. Which is also leaving many hospitals and blood bank with a shortage.

In a press release, Vitalant stated that blood centers across the country are struggling to maintain stable inventories to avoid critical shortages and with school closures and businesses shutdown, many of the collection locations have disappeared.

On Wednesday, United Hospital Center will be sponsoring a blood drive from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Mountaineer Medical Building near the hospital.

“The blood drive is not considered a gathering. It is an essential medical function, so it is perfectly safe and necessary for healthy blood donors to come out and help those hospital patients who do need blood,” said Kristen Lane, a spokesperson for Vitalant.

Vitalant will operate the UHC blood drives and will deliver supplies blood products to the hospital. All blood donors go through a prescreening process, meeting FDA regulated guidelines.

All employees of Vitalant adhere to rigorous safety and disinfectant protocols at the blood drives to ensuring the safety of the donors. Many health officials said donating blood is safe and that COVID-19 poses no risk to blood donors during the donation process.

Those wanting to help with the shortage of blood, can go to Vitalant’s website and schedule an appointment to make a blood donation.