United Way encourages people to sew masks in MASKS 4 WV campaign

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties and Sen. Joe Manchin are supporting the MASKS 4 WV campaign.

The MASKS 4 WV initiative is a statewide call to sew. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE). The United Way said it is asking volunteers who have the ability to sew to make masks.

Anyone who is not able to sew is asked to provide donations of clean and new 100% cotton fabric and elastic that can be used for ear loops.

“We are proud to join with our other United Ways across West Virginia to kick off the effort and are pleased to help coordinate volunteerism statewide,” said United Way Executive Director Brett White.

Starting March 24, all United Way agencies statewide will collect crafted masks and donated supplies in designated collection sites, according to a press release. Anyone can drop off completed masks at the following locations:

Price Cutter: 1208 Fairmont Ave. in Fairmont

Price Cutter: 1015 Indiana Ave. in Fairmont

Gump’s Shop ‘N Save: 57 Maple Ave. in Grafton

Masks will be donated to medical staff, first responders and healthcare facilities in Marion and Taylor counties.

An instructional video on how to make the masks can be found here. The United Way said the pattern requires 100% cotton material. If elastic is unavailable for ear loops, it is acceptable for ties to be made from the fabric.

For any questions, call the United Way at 304-366-4550. For anyone who wishes to make a monetary donation to MASKS 4 WV, the United Way established the Marion/Taylor Response & Recovery Fund. Donors can text COVIDMTC to 91999 or can click here to make a donation.