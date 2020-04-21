United Way gives update on housing homeless at Motel 6 and other projects during COVID-19 outbreak

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For more than a week now, the Monongalia County Unsheltered/Homeless Task Force has been housing people in need at Motel 6, with the goal of keeping them there for the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties, which plays a pivotal role in the task force, said there are currently 18 rooms occupied by 31 people, but that number is subject to change. Janette Lewis, United Way’s community impact director, said the numbers are subject to change because people come and go.

Lewis said they are fortunate because so far they have zero cases of COVID-19 among residents. She added that residents are in good health, being fed multiple meals a day, receiving prescription medication and even receiving recovery coaching. There is also a plan to find permanent housing solutions for these individuals once the outbreak is over, Lewis said.

The effort to house and feed the unsheltered, Lewis said, is a collaborative effort that includes Milan Puskar Health Right and Friendship House. She said the push to find housing for the unsheltered was natural to the work these nonprofits do. However, it wasn’t just for the homeless, but for the entire community because without proper means of housing, the homeless could not quarantine and were at risk of contracting and/or spreading the virus.

“It is becoming a homeless debate, and that’s unfortunate to me because that’s not what this is,” Lewis said. “It’s not a time to debate the whys, the what-ifs, all of the things that we seem to get caught up with when we talk about the homeless population, especially in Mon County. It’s really a public safety, health issue, and that’s the debate we should be discussing. It’s quarantining this population and isolating them so that we can protect, not only them, but the rest of the community.”

Nonprofits that help the unsheltered, Lewis said, are growing increasingly more frustrated because not enough attention is being paid to them on a state level. The COVID-19 outbreak is an unprecedented situation, so they need more help. She said Monongalia County is not the only one facing problems finding housing solutions, so the state government needs to turn more attention to the homeless.

“These nonprofits, such as ours, are having to ask ‘What do we do?’ and we really need more support from our government, from our state, from our city,” Lewis said. “We have to have it in order to make this successful and pay for it. It just seems—it’s just a little frustrating that we have to—we’re fighting for something that I don’t understand that we have to fight for.”

Lewis said besides the Motel 6 project, United Way is working on many other projects, namely involving food insecurity. They have been working in collaboration with Pantry Plus More, for example, to help feed school-age children in Mon and Preston counties and have received a lot of help from the WVU Extension Service and Health Right to box and store the food.

Lewis said they are also working to provide food to food pantries and individual clients throughout both counties to ensure that.

