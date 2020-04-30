United Way of Harrison County helps vulnerable with COVID-19 relief fund

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – United Way of Harrison County has created a relief and recovery fund amid the COVID-19 pandemic that will allow resources to be given to community-based organizations in the county who are offering emergency relief to families and individuals in need.

United Way and its partner agencies stated that it is committed to make sure that the communities have all the support they need to sustain the short and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those emergency funds will go to food distribution, shelters for homeless, health and human service agencies, loss of income for vulnerable, supplies and materials for those working to address the pandemic.

“Crisis are still happening right now, children are still being abused, seniors still need fed, you know there is a multitude of problems that are existing even though we have a pandemic. And it’s important to be able to help domestic violence victims, senior citizens that need that help. So, that’s why it’s important for the community members to step up and help during these trying times,” said Tina Yoke, Executive Director of United Way of Harrison County.

United Way of Harrison County said all the funds donated will stay local and will only be used for those with emergency needs. A form is on their website to allow community members to make a contribution to the United Way emergency relief fund.

“In addition to their [member agencies] allocations it’s just nice to know that we have this funding available that if there is a special need that arises at this time,” Yoke explained. “And the member agencies know that they can reach out to us and we will go through the application process for those funds.”

A committee has been established with the United Way that looks at the applicants need for emergency funding to determine how they can help.

“They [member agencies] are learning as they go. This is very new to all of us. A lot of them didn’t have policies in place at the very beginning but they have adjusted, they’ve made the transitions they’ve needed to make in order to help the clients they serve,” said Yoke.

Through community support, United Way officials explained that relief funds will be able to assist vulnerable populations, such as seniors, children and low-income families.