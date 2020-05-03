United Way of Harrison County to participate in “County Roads” food drive

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison County will be participating in the ‘Country Roads’ Food Drive Tuesday, May 5 and are now accepting nonperishable goods to help fight food insecurity to those in the area.

Because of the effects of COVID-19, food insecurity has been impacting residents in the Mountain State. To support their communities, the United Way has teamed up with Kroger and other organizations to help make a difference.

The United Way will be collecting those nonperishable items in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church in Clarksburg, across from the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Tuesday starting at 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

“There are people from all walks of life in need of food right now. So, what we will do is take the donations that we receive from the food drive and give them to our local food pantries and also to feed some of the senior citizens, domestic violence, and homeless population throughout our community,” said Tina Yoke, Executive Director of United Way of Harrison County.

Tuesday May 5th is the United Way’s Day of Caring, they explained that the food drive is a great way for the community to show their support for those in need during this difficult time by donating food items.

“I am really proud to be part of the United Way collaborative, that is all the United Way’s throughout the state of West Virginia are coming together to put this event together,” said Yoke.

Those looking to make a monetary donation can do so by visiting the County Roads Food Drive website where they also have a list of all the drop-off locations throughout the state.