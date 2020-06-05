United Way of Marion and Taylor County speak about protesting and COVID-19

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – With everything going on in the world right now, many are gathering in larger groups, possibly exposing themselves to the coronavirus.

The Marion County Health Department has set up expanded COVID-19 testing for all next week, rotating to different locations throughout the county to allow everyone an equal opportunity to be tested. Locations are as followed:

Tuesday (6/9/20/holiday) at Mannington Senior Center.

Wednesday (6/10/20) at Whitehall at Public Safety Building.

Thursday (6/11/20) at Rivesville Elementary (site approved).

Friday (6/12/20) at Monongah (Monongah Elementary School).

Monday (6/15/20) at Grant town Community Center/Fire Department (site approved).

Every day they will be testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing is open to anyone. You much have a valid ID, and you must have an active phone for notifications of lab confirmation cases.

The United Way of Marion and Taylor County said they are also still working to provide for organizations throughout the county during the pandemic. One way they are doing so is continuing to collect donations for their emergency funding.

Especially through times like this, where many are practicing their freedom of speech, they want everyone to stay safe, and aware, because protesting does not pause the worldwide pandemic.

“We still have that COVID-19 fund up and running were still raising money for it, because while we may feel like it has quieted down a little bit, it hasn’t,” said Community Impact Director Emily Swain. “Those needs are still there, especially for our organizations already providing services for the community.”

The United Way of Marion and Taylor County encourages everyone to stay on top of monitoring your symptoms to keep your family and community safe, especially during large gathers.