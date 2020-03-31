United Way of Mon & Preston counties promotes ‘Goodnight with Dolly’ readings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Dolly Parton has announced that she will begin a free, 10-week series, called “Goodnight with Dolly.” It will start on Thursday, April 2. It’s part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Each week at 7:00 p.m., Parton will read a book, and the program will be available across the Imagination Library, Dolly Parton, World Choice Investments, and Dollywood channels. The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties, which participates in the Imagination Library program, will also share it on its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Known as “The Book Lady,” Parton will sit down to read books from her Imagination Library to children and their families. The aim of the storytime series is to give children and parents something constructive to do while they are sheltering in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right,” Parton said in a release on the Imagination Library website. “I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love. It is an honor for me to share the incredible talent of these authors and illustrators. They make us smile, they make us laugh, and they make us think,” Parton said.

During Thursday’s installment, Parton will read “The Little Engine That Could,” by Watty Piper. This year is the 90th anniversary of the well-known book. Additional titles will include “There’s a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake” by Loren Long, “Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney, “I Am a Rainbow” by Dolly Parton, “Pass It On” by Sophy Henn, “Stand Tall Molly Lou Mellon” by Patty Lovell, “Violet the Pilot” by Steve Breen, “Max & The Tag-Along Moon” by Floyd Cooper, “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña, and “Coat of Many Colors” by Parton herself.

The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties launched Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Monongalia County on May 23, 2018, and now has more than 2,000 children signed up in the county. The program has had a standing presence in Preston County. The book-by-mail program delivers one free, high-quality, age-appropriate book per month to children from birth to 5 years of age. The program is continuing to mail books through the COVID-19 epidemic. You can sign-up here.