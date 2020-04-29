Upshur County EMS is keeping a close eye on PPE supplies

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Upshur County EMS is taking extra steps to ensure that it is prepared to respond to calls during the COVID pandemic.

In addition to using the personal protective equipment (PPE) provided by the county, members of the squad have also started to make their own face shields for use when responding to calls.

Paramedics with the squad explained that while much of the gear is reusable, there’s a limit to how many times a particular piece of PPE can go into service, and that’s something the squad is watching closely.

“We don’t have a shortage of PPE. Obviously we are keeping a good count of our PPE status. We’re using PPE on every call, more so than normal,” Matthew Crawford, a paramedic with the EMS described.

Crawford explained that the Upshur County 911 Center provides a complete set of PPE gear on ambulances for every call they respond to.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories