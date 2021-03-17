Upshur County health officials reflect on a year of COVID-19 restrictions

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – It was this time last year that the first COVID-19 case in West Virginia was reported in Jefferson County.

A two-month shutdown followed that first case for most businesses amid rising cases around the state and the world. Those were followed first by testing clinics and, more recently, vaccine clinics.

Area health officials stated that progress has been good, but there’s plenty more work to come.

“There’s still a lot of unknown. You know, we’ve seen the new variants emerging, so there’s a lot of unknown with that, so we’re looking at taking a breath right now. The positive numbers have really come down,” said Brenda Bauer, Vice President of Quality at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon.

Staff at St. Joseph’s said the recent development of vaccines had gone a long way towards bringing COVID-19 numbers down around the state and the country.

