Upshur County Relay For Life downsizes due to local COVID spread

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Saturday’s Upshur County Relay for Life event has been downsized due to increasing local spread of COVID-19.

Despite the change, the Upshur County Relay For Life will still hold the cancer-awareness event at Jawbone Park on Aug. 14. Registration will be held between 8 and 9 p.m.

“This decision was made with input from Upshur-Buckhannon Health Department, the American Cancer Society and our local Upshur County Relay for Life Committee. We believe that this is the safest decision for all to be able to have a modified event and still honor those fighting cancer and remember those who lost the battle with cancer,” said Upshur Relay for Life chair Robin Oldaker.

The event will include the story of cancer survivor Tina Eddy, a luminaria ceremony and music from Donna Foste and DJ Brad Allen. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.

Those interested in joining can call Robin Oldaker at 304-940-1577, email upshurelay@gmail.com or contact the Upshur County Relay for Life Facebook page.