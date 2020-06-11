Upshur County Schools sanitize buses to ensure safety

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Some of the buses for Upshur County Schools received some sanitizing Wednesday to prevent exposure of COVID-19.

Those sanitized buses will be used in the summer student meal delivery program. Officials with the Upshur County Schools bus garage says they are trying to be proactive by sanitizing the buses as much as possible. Bacteria Busters a local company in Buckhannon has machines that fog and sanitize surfaces killing the COVID-19 germ.

“So, we are in a lot of conversations with what our re-entry plan is going to look like for the 2021 school year. And as you know, trying to stay within all the guidelines,” said Jodie Akers, Student Services of Upshur County Schools.

Officials with Upshur Schools explained that they are working with their maintenance director and cleaning and sanitizing companies to provide services and training to staff. They stated that it’s important to have staff trained properly on sanitizing procedures when using industrial strength chemicals and foggers.

“Being a coach myself at Buckhannon Upshur High School one of the main things was that I wanted to keep my service available to the school system. Not only for my basketball boys and our locker room and our weight room but you want that available for all the kids,” said Travis Foster, owner of Bacteria Busters.

Foster hopes to branch his business of Bacteria Busters out for residential use in the future so that homes can be fogged and sanitized at a reasonable price.