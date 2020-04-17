Upshur County Senior Center teams up with local departments to deliver food to senior residents

ELLAMORE, W.Va. – The Upshur County Senior Center is reaching out to seniors living on the outskirts of the county.

The center teamed up with the Ellamore Volunteer Fire Department this afternoon handing out food boxes to seniors in the area.

Food and other items were donated by multiple sources, including the leftover food items from the Upshur County School System. Executive Director Sarah Campbell explained that the senior center really wanted to help out the population living outside Buckhannon.

“But we’re starting to get concerned that these people who are still in our county and still in our service area, that they haven’t been reached out to, that they haven’t been contacted and so we wanted to make sure that we started there and worked our way in as supplies and donations allow.”

The senior center will continue its drive up food service next week in rock cave.