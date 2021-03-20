VA Medical Center holds COVID vaccine clinic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday. The clinic was open to walk-ins only and was available to anyone regardless of age.

Patients lined the halls to receive their vaccine.

In the past, the medical center had clinics for certain age groups. Now, and moving forward, it hopes to welcome veterans of all ages for unscheduled appointments. It was estimated that roughly 500 vaccines are given out at the medical center each time it holds a clinic. With more vaccines becoming available, the message was clear: if a veteran wants their vaccine, all they have to do is go to the medical center and request one.

“During the pandemic, it’s always nice to have some kind of solution or some vaccine to help us…Veterans were really excited to get this vaccine, too, because they want to get back to some sense of normal as well,” said public affairs official Wesley Walls.

The medical center will hold clinics moving forward from Monday-Friday from 8:30-4:30. The clinics have unscheduled appointments, so veterans who would like a vaccine have to go to the medical center and wait. Walls also said that he hopes, when the weather gets warmer, there can be a drive-thru vaccine clinic so patients do not have to leave their cars. He said that the medical center had done something similar in the past for the flu vaccine, and the tent is already set up and ready.