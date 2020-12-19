VA Medical Centers in WV to receive Moderna vaccine

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – All four VA Medical Centers (VAMCs) in West Virginia have been selected to receive the initial allocation of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, according to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

The VA is planning to begin distributing the Moderna vaccine as early as next week.

Today I heard directly from Veterans Affairs officials that VA facilities in West Virginia will be receiving the initial allocation of the of the Moderna vaccine as early as next week. I’m pleased the Department of Veterans Affairs has acted quickly after my inquiry last week to remedy the situation. West Virginia Veterans have made tremendous sacrifices on behalf of our nation and are one of the most at-risk populations in the country. That’s why ensuring they quickly receive the vaccine is of the upmost importance. I will continue working with VA and other Administration officials to ensure every West Virginian has access to a COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible.” Sen. Manchin (D-WV)

This announcement came after Senator Manchin sent a letter earlier this week calling on the VA to provide an explanation for the exclusion of many rural Veterans, including West Virginia Veterans, from the VA’s initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution and implementation plan.

Senator Manchin also implored the VA to prioritize rural VAMCs for initial distribution of the vaccine at last week’s Senate Veterans Affairs Committee hearing.