Vaccination event held in Marion County for pre-registered elderly residents

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Another mass COVID-19 vaccination event was held Friday in Marion County, as the state continued its efforts to vaccinate its elderly population.

The Marion County Health Department teamed up with the Monongalia Valley Association of Health Centers and the National Guard at the Armory in Fairmont to finish the vaccinations of those in the over-eighty age group. The clinic scheduled nearly 850 doses to be administered to members of the elderly population who registered to receive the vaccine in advance. The Marion County Office of Emergency Services, along with students from West Virginia University and Fairmont State University assisted with the clinic.

The head nurse in charge of the vaccination event, Megan Payne, said it is the collaboration of all the different agencies that makes these clinics successful.

“That’s what it takes. It takes collaboration, it takes cooperation and we’ve really had some phenomenal partners in that, and I love how willing people are just to come out and help and support us,” Payne said.

Payne also said that the clinics will soon focus on the over-70 age group once the over-80s are all vaccinated.