W.Va. Department of Motor Vehicles regional offices to close

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles will close to the public beginning Thursday, March 19.

Officials explained that the decision was made as a precautionary one, and is in full accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices that are being recommended by both the CDC and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources regarding the COVID-19. Officials hope that the action will reduce exposure of the virus to both employees and customers.

The release also explained that some of many of the most used DMV transactions can be performed online or mailed in, and do not require a trip to an in-person office. Officials stated that the DMV Headquarters in Charleston will remain in operation with a smaller staff to continue all online and mail-in business transactions while maintaining social distance internally, for employee safety.

Online services that are being offered include:

Driver’s license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle)

Duplicate driver’s license request

Vehicle registration renewals

Duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards

Printing driving records

Checking driver’s license statuses

A full list of online services can be found here. The DMV is also extending the expiration date of any driver’s license, instructional permit or vehicle registration with an expiration date in March or April 2020 for three months from the date of expiration. However, the DMV will continue to renew any of the items online or through the U.S. mail as they come in.

For more information on the update, click here or call 1(800)-642-9066.