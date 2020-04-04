W.Va. DHHR announces additional guidance to hotels

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – According to a press release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, more COVID-19 guidance has been issued for hotels, motels and other lodging facilities.

The guidelines have been issued at the request of Governor Jim Justice, who was concerned about out-of-state travelers staying in West Virginia.

Some of the guidelines for public spaces in hotels include:

Close seating in all the dining areas.

Close all fitness centers & gyms.

Offer only prepackaged breakfast items.

Ensure adequate hand-washing supplies are

provided and maintained.

provided and maintained. Post up-to-date information on COVID-19.

Routinely and frequently clean all hands-on

surfaces including entrance/exit doors.

surfaces including entrance/exit doors. Provide hand sanitizer for public and staff use.

Post signs throughout the facility describing

ways to prevent the spread of germs.

Other guidance included teaching staff proper and more advanced hygiene routines, washing bedding and linens more frequently and advice on self-isolating out-of-state guests for a period of 14 days.

To view the full document from the DHHR, click here.