W.Va. DHHR confirms 402 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 402 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR announced 358 new cases and four deaths on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, there have been a total of 757,923 (+10,619) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 23,466 (+402) total cases and 443 (+7) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 71-year-old woman from Wetzel County, a 73-year-old woman from Wetzel County, a 66-year-old woman from Wetzel County, another 66-year-old woman from Wetzel County, a 74-year-old woman from Berkeley County and a 70-year-old man from Kanawha County.

“Today is a difficult day in our fight against COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we work to slow the growth of this virus in West Virginia, we extend our deepest sympathies to these families.”

According to the DHHR’s coronavirus dashboard, there are currently 4,747 (+190) active cases and 18,276 (+205) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (185), Berkeley (1,615), Boone (381), Braxton (67), Brooke (237), Cabell (1,453), Calhoun (36), Clay (64), Doddridge (71), Fayette (786), Gilmer (64), Grant (194), Greenbrier (200), Hampshire (133), Hancock (224), Hardy (107), Harrison (660), Jackson (388), Jefferson (603), Kanawha (3,683), Lewis (94), Lincoln (253), Logan (770), Marion (391), Marshall (341), Mason (178), McDowell (126), Mercer (762), Mineral (223), Mingo (609), Monongalia (2,316), Monroe (257), Morgan (151), Nicholas (188), Ohio (560), Pendleton (77), Pleasants (30), Pocahontas (70), Preston (200), Putnam (884), Raleigh (825), Randolph (419), Ritchie (41), Roane (111), Summers (119), Taylor (168), Tucker (64), Tyler (35), Upshur (265), Wayne (595), Webster (32), Wetzel (183), Wirt (53), Wood (616), Wyoming (309).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Clay, Doddridge, Lincoln, Marion, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Putnam, Ritchie, Taylor, Wayne, Wetzel, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, October 29, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County, October 29, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Van Fire Department, 45 Sydney Street, Van, WV

Cabell County, October 29, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Clay County, October 29, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Doddridge County, October 29, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

Lincoln County, October 29, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Handley Funeral Home, 7350 Lynn Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Marion County, October 29, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Mercer County, October 29, 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mingo County, October 29, 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent)

Monroe County, October 29, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Peterstown Elementary School, 108 College Drive, Peterstown, WV

Putnam County, October 29, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Ritchie County, October 29, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County, October 29, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered)

Wayne County, October 29, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wetzel County, October 29, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (parking lot behind the department)

Wyoming County, October 29, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. Additional testing will be held Friday, October 30 in Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

For testing locations, including drive-through pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.