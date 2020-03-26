W.Va. DMV extends renewal time due to COVID pandemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has extended the amount of time drivers in the state have to renew expired permits, registrations and other essentials due to offices being closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release sent out by the DMV, the renewal date of documents, including driver’s licenses, CDLs, instructional and commercial permits, vehicle registrations and temporary plates and registrations have been extended by three months from the date of their original expiration.

The DMV has also stated that those whose medical certification on their CDL have an additional three months before the CDL is downgraded, as well, according to the DMV.

For those wishing to renew their driver’s license, receive another copy of their driver’s license, renew their vehicle’s registration, receive another copy of their vehicle registration, receive a copy of their driving record or check their license status, they may do so online or request those services through the mail, officials with the DMV stated.

For a full list of online services offered by the DMV, click here.