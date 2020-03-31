W.Va. state parks taking extra cleaning precautions amid COVID-19 outbreak

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice has made recent announcements of closures for many recreational activities due to the Coronavirus outbreak. However, he has been emphasizing that residents take advantage of West Virginia’s natural beauty at state parks, like Cooper’s Rock.

Officials with Cooper’s Rock explained that since the news broke about the virus coming to the state, the park has seen more than a thousand people each day. To accommodate the influx of people, park officials have opened access to roads and trails in the forest that would normally be closed during this time of year.

West Virginia Parks Superintendent, Jan Dzierzak explained that staff at the parks have been implementing increased safety precautions, such as disinfecting areas, to keep all visitors safe.

“If picnic tables and things like that are being observed that they’re being used then my staff is coming behind and making sure they’re cleaning those up. Extra trash things. Obviously disinfecting the trash cans too.”

Dzierzak also explained that anything that could have been touched or in close proximity to others is being carefully disinfected.

As of right now all trails, fishing and climbing opportunities are still open to the public, with the exception of the Governor’s recent closure of the overlooks at Cooper’s Rock and Blackwater Falls State Parks.

The state parks will continue using their social media platforms during this time to keep everyone updated on what precautions they are implementing to keep visitors safe, closures and any other park updates.