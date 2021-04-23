Walk-in vaccine clinic to be held May 1; no appointment necessary

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MCHD.jpg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County Health Department is hosting a walk-in vaccine clinic for anyone 16-years or older. The clinic will take place from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 1.

“We want to make sure we are reaching out to everybody to do everything we can to get them
vaccinated,” said Dr. Lee B. Smith, Monongalia County Health Department executive
director and county health officer.

The walk-in vaccine clinic will take place at the old Sears building, located inside the Morgantown Mall. No appointment is needed. However, if an individual wishes to get the vaccine on a different day other than May 1 — an appointment must be made.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories