Walk-in vaccine clinic to be held May 1; no appointment necessary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County Health Department is hosting a walk-in vaccine clinic for anyone 16-years or older. The clinic will take place from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 1.

“We want to make sure we are reaching out to everybody to do everything we can to get them

vaccinated,” said Dr. Lee B. Smith, Monongalia County Health Department executive

director and county health officer.

The walk-in vaccine clinic will take place at the old Sears building, located inside the Morgantown Mall. No appointment is needed. However, if an individual wishes to get the vaccine on a different day other than May 1 — an appointment must be made.

