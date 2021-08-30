Wallace VFD firefighter dies from COVID

Photo of John Pigott (Courtesy Photo: Betsy Shaw, Acting Public Information Officer)

WALLACE, W.Va. — The Wallace Volunteer Fire Department announced on Facebook the loss of one of its own members on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post made by the Wallace VFD, safety officer John Pigott was admitted to the hospital a few weeks ago for COVID-19. After what they announced as Pigott having promising moments, he became “to tired to fight any longer.” He was 74 years old.

Piggot was a member of the department for 23 years, serving as the safety officer for several of those years.

The Facebook post reads:

“It is with great sadness that we the members of the Wallace Vol. Fire Department must announce the loss of one of our own. Safety Officer John Pigott. John was admitted to the hospital a couple of weeks ago for Covid. John fought a good fight. After having promising moments John was to tired to fight any longer. John was a dedicated member of our department for many years. He always got a truck out, night or day. We are going to miss John very very much. Every time we get on a truck, we hope John will be looking down over us watching our backs to get us through the danger. John your watch is over down here. We will handle things now. We will miss you and we love you old friend.”