Walmart announces more than $2 million in quarterly bonuses paid to West Virginia associates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Walmart announced an additional $700 million in cash bonuses to its U.S.-based associates. This brings its total 2020 quarterly and special cash bonuses for its U.S.-based associates to more than $2.8 billion.

The latest bonus includes $2.3 million in quarterly bonuses paid to West Virginia associates in their Nov. 25 paychecks, following a strong third quarter business performance.

An estimated $2.8 million in special cash bonuses is to be paid to West Virginia associates on Dec. 24, in recognition of associates’ sustained commitment to customers during the pandemic. Full and part-time associates are eligible for both bonuses.

As we come to a close on this historic year, I’m filled with gratitude for how our associates have led through one of the most trying periods for our company and country. Our associates have stepped up to serve our customers, communities and each other when it was truly needed most, and we’re pleased to recognize their efforts with a quarterly bonus for strong store performance and a fourth special cash bonus.” John Furner, President and CEO – Walmart U.S.

Walmart said approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the company’s stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers will receive the special cash bonus on Dec. 24. This will be Walmart’s fourth special cash bonus paid to U.S. associates since the start of the pandemic.

All U.S.-based hourly associates are also eligible for the latest special cash bonus. The bonus amounts will be similar to the previous three special cash bonuses Walmart has provided its associates during the pandemic.

Part-time and temporary hourly associates will receive $150, and full-time hourly associates will receive $300. More than 60% of Walmart’s hourly associates are full-time, according to release. Drivers, Managers and Assistant Managers will also receive a special cash bonus.