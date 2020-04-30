Walmart gives associates bonuses during coronavirus pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Walmart has announced bonuses given to employees, as well as the hiring of 200,000 new associates.

In West Virginia, associates received a bonus on Thursday, adding up to $1 million statewide, according to a press release.

In all, Walmart gave associates $180 million in bonuses nationwide. When combined with the $365 million announced earlier this month, the company has committed close to $550 million in bonus payouts to its associates, the release states.

Additionally, Walmart announced that it has reached its goal of hiring an additional 200,000 associates nationwide.

“[W]e’ve fulfilled our commitment to hire 200,000 associates in our stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers, since March 19. We are humbled to be able to give an opportunity to so many Americans to work, often serving as a bridge for employment, while helping Walmart better serve customers during this time of increased demand.” Donna Morris

Walmart Chief People Officer

Walmart said it is also focusing on associates’ health and safety by conducting health screens and daily temperature checks and by providing masks and gloves to all associates. Walmart has also added sneeze guards at registers, limited the number of customers in stores, installed social distancing signage and instituted sanitation protocols, the release states.