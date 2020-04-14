Walmart introducing pickup hour for shoppers most at-risk for COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Walmart has announced that it is launching a reserved pickup hour for people who are most at-risk for COVID-19.

A release from the company stated that select pickup store locations, the hour of 7 – 8 a.m. each day will be reserved for customers over the age of 60, as well as first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone who is designated as high-risk from the CDC.

Walmart officials said this is the latest step taken in the company’s COVID-19 response efforts in order to better support customers who are more vulnerable to the virus. Officials said pickup associates are also following enhanced distancing and sanitation procedures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The release stated that pickup is contact free and that customers simply open their truck and associates load their groceries in with no need to sign for the order.

“Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president, Customer Product. “These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk.”

The release stated that customers will see a new prompt on the website that displays the qualifications for selecting the slot listed as ‘At Risk Only’ and allows those who are eligible to opt in. Officials said that while this time has been reserved for these groups, all other pickup times are open for their use as well.