Walmart waiving maintenance fees on MoneyCard debit cards to help customers access stimulus money

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Walmart has announced that it has waived monthly maintenance fees on the Walmart MoneyCard Reloadable Debit Card through June 30 to encourage customers to set up direct deposit and receive stimulus funds electronically.

According to Walmart, this offer applies to new MoneyCard customers who deposit $500 or more to their MoneyCard accounts. This eliminates the need for individuals to leave their home to cash or deposit paper checks.

Walmart said it is doing this to make it easier for customers who do not have traditional bank accounts, and who rely on stores to cash checks, to access their stimulus payments securely, affordably, quickly and safely.

Walmart adds that customers can sign up for an account online and receive immediate access to bank account information, which is necessary to setup direct deposit. Within 5–7 business days, they will receive a personalized debit card that can be used anywhere Visa or Mastercard is accepted.

More details can be found here.

Walmart said it is also increasing the maximum check-cashing amount to $7,500 (previously $5,000) through July 31. The fees are below: