Waste Management suspends ‘free days’ at Harrison County landfills as COVID-19 precaution

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Waste Management has announced that “free days” at its landfills in Harrison County will be suspended until further notice.

Waste Management has been granted a minor permit modification from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to suspend its monthly “Free Day” at all WM owned and/or operated landfills in West Virginia, the company said in a news release. This suspension includes the “Free Day” events that were scheduled for April 11, 2020 at Meadowfill Landfill and S&S Landfill, company officials said. These suspensions are an effort to reduce potential exposure of COVID-19 to WM employees and customers. Once the state of emergency has been lifted, WM will resume normal “Free Day” schedules, according to the news release.

The company issued this statement:

Waste Management is committed to putting people first. The health and safety of our employees, customers, and communities is our highest priority. Due to COVID-19, and Governor Justice’s Stay at Home order, we are taking precautionary steps and making service adjustments. We have been a part of this community for many years and know that together we will be resilient. We would like to thank our customers for their partnership during this critical time.