Waste Management suspends ‘free days’ at Harrison County landfills as COVID-19 precaution

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Waste Management has announced that “free days” at its landfills in Harrison County will be suspended until further notice.

Waste Management has been granted a minor permit modification from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to suspend its monthly “Free Day” at all WM owned and/or operated landfills in West Virginia, the company said in a news release. This suspension includes the “Free Day” events that were scheduled for April 11, 2020 at Meadowfill Landfill and S&S Landfill, company officials said. These suspensions are an effort to reduce potential exposure of COVID-19 to WM employees and customers. Once the state of emergency has been lifted, WM will resume normal “Free Day” schedules, according to the news release.

The company issued this statement:

Waste Management is committed to putting people first. The health and safety of our employees, customers, and communities is our highest priority. Due to COVID-19, and Governor Justice’s Stay at Home order, we are taking precautionary steps and making service adjustments. We have been a part of this community for many years and know that together we will be resilient. We would like to thank our customers for their partnership during this critical time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories