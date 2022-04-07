CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Despite improved COVID cases in West Virginia, Gov. Justice urged those who are eligible to get their second booster shot during his COVID briefing on Thursday.

Second booster shots have now been authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC for those ages 50 and over who are also at least four months removed from their first booster dose, as well as certain younger immunocompromised individuals ages 12 and older.

West Virginia’s County Alert Map once again features all 55 of the state’s counties in the Green category, but the BA.2 Omicron subvariant remains concerning for Gov. Justice.

“We’ve done a great job recently combating this thing, but we can’t let off the gas now,” Gov. Justice said. “I strongly encourage all West Virginians to make sure you’re vaccinated and fully boosted – especially now that another booster shot is available for everyone 50 and older.”

