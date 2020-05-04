WV Gov. Justice announces 5 counties remain on COVID-19 ‘hotspot’ list & details summer feeding funding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice started off another week of virtual news briefings on the state’s COVID-19 situation Monday afternoon.

The governor touted West Virginia’s low coronavirus rates compared to surrounding states.

With week two of his “West Virginia Strong: A Comeback” plan kicking off today, Justice said that a list of businesses permitted to reopen in week three, along with guidance for those businesses, will be released soon.

While reopening is under way, just “going back to normal” is not what people should be doing, state health officials said. Telework, social distancing and delivery services should still be utilized, officials said. Churches were also urged to come up with gradual reopening plans to protect their most vulnerable parishioners. “Why blow it now?,” Gov. Justice asked.

Cabell, Wayne and Wood counties have been removed from the list of “hotspots” in the state, Justice said, while Berkeley, Harrison Jefferson, Marion and Monongalia counties remain on the list.

Current school feeding programs will continue through the end of the school year and more than 230,000 students will be eligible for special spending cards to help provide food during the months of June, July and August, state board of education officials announced. Parents should be receiving information on the summer spending cards from their schools, according to state officials. Spending from those cards will pump $72 million into state’s economy, officials said.

Gov. Justice has a call scheduled with Vice President Pence this afternoon, he said.