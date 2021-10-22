WV Gov. Jim Justice: ‘I don’t know how in the world we hesitate to get our kids vaccinated’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – As he read the more than 40 new COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice lamented the younger ages of those dying.

The governor went on to say that younger people in the state are “dragging their feet” when it comes to vaccination. “I don’t know how in the world we hesitate to get our kids vaccinated,” Justice went on.

The governor also mentioned that his legislation calling for medical and religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates has passed the state legislature, but pointed out that it won’t go into effect until January 2022. With that in mind, Justice recommended that people whose employers require shots before the end of the year, take the shot.

Justice mentioned that his COVID-19 briefings will be held on Tuesday and Friday next week, instead of the current normal of Monday, Wednesday, Friday.

The governor also spent some time addressing non-COVID topics:

Justice defended his actions related to PEIA, lashing out at “union leaders trying to show their hind end.” He went on to pledge that “premiums aren’t going to go up on my watch.”

Gov. Justice also spent some time talking about the news conference he held earlier Friday morning about a proposal from three western Maryland counties to join West Virginia. “We would love it, we would welcome with open arms.”

The governor also mentioned a series of stories featuring West Virginia, that aired on ABC’s Good Morning America program, Friday morning.