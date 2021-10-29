WATCH LIVE: Gov. Jim Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Friday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11 a.m.

The briefing will be streamed live on our website and the app. Video of the full briefing and a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During his last briefing, Gov. Justice and state health officials pointed out that the numbers of deaths and patients in ICUs and on ventilators are still high. The governor also pointed out that the average age of COVID deaths in the state has dropped, from 71 in August to 67 in October.