WATCH LIVE: Gov. Jim Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Thursday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11 a.m.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing and a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During his last briefing, Gov. Justice called out the state’s younger residents and their parents over the low percentages of vaccinations among that population. The governor also stated the CDC’s new mask recommendation is not currently needed in West Virginia.