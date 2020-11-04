‘If you don’t listen, you’re going to be faced with the funeral of a loved one,’ WV Gov. Justice warned during Wednesday COVID-19 briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice held his first virtual COVID-19 briefing, Wednesday, following his re-election the night before.

After thanking citizens for their votes, Justice said that he won’t handle the pandemic any differently after being re-elected.

“We’ve got to be special careful with our elderly,” the governor said, after detailing the 14 most recent COVID-19 deaths in the state, all of them older residents.

State officials are still not seeing a good enough response to free testing opportunities, Justice said. The governor has been encouraging all West Virginians to be tested. “I’m telling you, you’ve got to go get tested. Now c’mon,” Gov. Justice urged.

“If you don’t listen(by getting tested and wearing masks), you’re going to be faced with the funeral of a loved one,” the governor warned.

During the briefing, Gov. Justice picked up a mask and said: “We’ve got to wear our mask. I mean how big a deal is this? When it really, really gets right down to it, if this right here could safe a life, how big a deal is wearing this mask? It’s not much.”

WV Gov. Jim Justice encouraged residents to wear masks during his Wednesday, Nov. 4 COVID-19 briefing

The governor walked back comments he made in September that he would look at putting more aggressive restrictions in place if the state’s cumulative percent positive rate rose above 3%(currently 2.97%) saying that it’s still better than surrounding states. It’s not a benchmark that would warrant shutting things down, Justice said Wednesday. However, “it is all still on the table,” the governor said in reference to shutdown measures.

The WV National Guard is filling additional positions to help local county health departments, Maj. Gen. James Hoyer said. This comes following a 12 News investigation, last month, that found COVID-19 data reporting discrepancies were attributed, in some cases, to overwhelmed staff at local health departments.

There are now 79 active cases among 18 outbreaks, in state schools, down from the last report, Gov. Justice announced.