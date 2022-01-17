WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice gives virtual briefing after battling COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Monday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for Noon.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing and a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

Gov. Jim Justice canceled his last briefing after testing positive for COVID-19. He released a statement Friday, Jan. 15 stating he was feeling “much better” after receiving the monoclonal antibody treatment.