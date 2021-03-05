WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules Friday’s briefing for 11 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Friday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11 a.m.

During Gov. Justice’s most recent briefing on Wednesday, he announced the state would be shifting to Phase 2-A of its COVID-19 vaccination program, lowering the vaccination ages to 50 years and older for all West Virginians, 40 years and older for teachers and school service personnel and 16 years and older for the high-risk population with chronic medical conditions.