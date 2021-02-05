WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice reports more positive COVID numbers, warns ‘If you’re too stubborn to get that vaccine, and this thing jumps on you, it’s going to be bad’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – For the third time this week, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice started his COVID-19 briefing by reporting an increase in the number of straight days active cases have decreased(20) and a decrease in “red” counties, now down to eight.

The state is meeting its goal of administering at 100% of vaccine doses it receives each week, Justice said, as the we come to the end of the first week of vaccine clinics in all 55 counties. “We’re the envy of the nation in so many ways. If you don’t buy it from me, just turn on the national news and let them tell you,” Justice said.

Gov. Justice read a letter that he got this week from Minnesota State Senator Michelle Benson asking for his advice on how to better rollout vaccinations in her state.

More than 200,000 West Virginians have pre-registered to be vaccinated, the governor reported and said everyone 16 and above can register.

“If you’re too stubborn to get that vaccine, and this thing jumps on you, it’s going to be bad,” Gov. Justice warned.

Addressing some confusion on whether all state employees need to return to working in state offices, Justice said: “If they can get their work done from home, more power to them,” but added that if cabinet secretaries decide workers need to return to the office, then they will need to return.

