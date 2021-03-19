WV Gov. Justice announces 20 more COVID deaths that had been unreported, promises investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced during Friday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing that state officials have found 20 more deaths that had gone unreported, calling it “absolutely unacceptable.”

The governor is asking for a full investigation to “pinpoint where the shortcomings are.” Justice went on to say, “if it’s in my house, the DHHR, it will not be a good day,” promising a “swift correction,” if one is needed.

This comes after an announcement, earlier this month, of 165 unreported deaths. Gov. Justice mentioned that Kentucky had more than 600 unreported deaths, but said, “we are disrespecting great West Virginians and there is no excuse for that.”

Vaccination Efforts:

Following questions Wednesday about what the state was going to do to get remaining residents 65 or older vaccinated, Justice announced three fixed-location vaccination clinics dedicated to the 65 and above population. The governor also said that state workers would be working to clear out the pre-registration list, by calling those older residents still on it. Officials did mention that they have issues getting many people registered to answer the phone. “If that doesn’t work we’re going to go up every hollow anywhere and everywhere we can and we’re going to get you,” Justice said about the effort.

Currently, 64% of the 65 and older population has been vaccinated. Justice wants to get to at least 75%, but would prefer to get to 85%. “It is a mistake beyond belief not doing it,” Justice said referencing those choosing not to be vaccinated.

The state is getting significant amounts of vaccines, Justice said and encouraged people to get registered to get shots when they arrive. The state will probably open up vaccinations to all residents within weeks, Justice said.

The governor announced that all school employees in the state, more than 38,000, who wanted a vaccine have gotten one. A portion of school employees refused to take it, which Justice described as “a foolish mistake.”

Taxes:

Gov. Justice also announced that he has introduced a bill to the state legislature that would make the first $10,200 in unemployment that people received in 2020, tax exempt.

Justice also mentioned Thursday’s announcement that the state’s tax filing deadline has been extended to Monday, May 17 to match the federal extension.