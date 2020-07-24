Gov. Justice praises efforts, urges caution during Friday COVID-19 briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and state health officials praised residents’ efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus, while also urging caution, during Friday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing.

The governor said that 88 West Virginians are hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is gradually growing. Kanawha County has the highest number of cases(253) in the state, Justice said and officials may need to look at “the bar situation” there, similar to what has been done in Monongalia County. Justice partially attributed a drop in active cases there(394 to 231) to the bar order.

Gov. Justice also gave an update on church outbreaks in the state, which now total 125 total cases in eight counties, he said. Justice again urged church-goers to follow social distancing guidelines while worshiping.

Justice also announced that on the recommendation of state health officials, the WV DHHR will be switching to once daily COVID-19, in the coming weeks. During much of the pandemic, the DHHR has released reports twice a day.

The governor again spent time during his briefing urging West Virginians to wear masks in public.

Justice signed an executive order Friday to formally allow colleges and universities, along with with public and private K-12 schools to reopen.

Gov. Justice celebrated the return of 33 members of the 150th cavalry regiment and the 201st Field Artillery who have been serving overseas for nearly a year, Justice said. The governor also said that more members of the West Virginia National Guard would be returning home from deployments over the next two months.

Gov. Justice said that the state “made a run at it” to bring the Toronto Blue Jays to Appalachian Power Park in Charleston for this season. The Blue Jays have been looking for a place to play home games after being turned down by Toronto and Pittsburgh. It was announced today that the Blue Jays will be playing in Buffalo, New York.