CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has scheduled Friday’s COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m., according to a release from his office.

The briefing can be watched here on WBOY.com and on the 12 News App. The video of the full briefing will be added here shortly following its conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During the governor’s briefing on Wednesday, he announced a target date of September 8 for students in the state to return to school.