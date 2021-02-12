Gov. Justice: More vaccine registrations needed from older WV residents, double masks encouraged

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia has reached the 2,200 death mark, Gov. Jim Justice announced during Friday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing, but numbers beyond that are positive, he said with 27 straight days of decreases in active cases and only one “red” county(Hampshire) left on the state’s map.

There is only one active outbreak related to a church, Justice reported.

“We’re winning this now, let’s not slide back down the mountain,” the governor said. “The mountain is always the steepest at the top,” he continued.

WV coronavirus “czar” Dr. Clay Marsh encouraged double mask wearing, through a disposable mask and a cloth mask, two cloth masks or a mask and a gaiter.

Justice also said the state is placing special emphasis on getting more residents 65 and older registered on the state’s vaccination system. In particular, officials are looking for more registrations out of Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer, Grant and Monroe counties. Anyone having issues with the online registration can call 833-734-0965 for help.

Ret. Maj. Gen. Jim Hoyer took a moment to thank Steve Masters, a Morgantown resident, for finding Hoyer’s wife’s lost wallet and quickly returning it, allowing Hoyer to maintain his focus on vaccine distribution.